BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal.

Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18.

Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.