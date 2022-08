BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night.

Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1.

Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.