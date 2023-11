BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown defense sealed the win for the Tigers, defeating Sneads 7-6 at home in the Class 1R Region 2 Semifinals Friday night.

Blountstown improved to 8-3 and will host Port St. Joe in the Class 1R Region 2 Final on Friday, November 24.

Sneads finished the season with a record of 6-5.