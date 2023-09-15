PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team shut out Pensacola 35-0 on Senior Night at Tommy Oliver Stadium Friday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 2-2 and will visit Chipley on Friday, September 22.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
