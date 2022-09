PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team picked up their third straight win, rolling past Port St. Joe 35-7 at home Friday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 3-1 and will have the next two weeks off before hosting North Bay Haven on Friday, September 30.

The Tiger Sharks fell to 1-1 and will host Pike Liberal Arts on Friday, September 16.