PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team shut out Rutherford 34-0 at home, picking up their first county and district title in the same season since 2004.

Bay improved to 8-1 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 4.

Rutherford fell to 1-8 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, November 4.

WATCH: Bay Head Coach Jeremy Brown recaps historic win over the Rams on Friday Night Fever Afterburn.