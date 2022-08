PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team scored 37 unanswered points to earn a 37-7 victory over Arnold on the road Friday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 1-1 and will face county rival Mosley in Tommy Oliver Stadium on Friday, September 2.

The Marlins fell to 0-1 and will visit Sneads on Friday, September 2.