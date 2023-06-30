NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County High School alum, Colby Jones is looking to build upon a strong freshman season with the Northwest Florida State baseball team.

Jones was named First-Team All Panhandle Conference and Second-Team All FCSAA after helping lead the Raiders to a conference title and state runner-up finish.

The third baseman finished the season with a .339 AVG, .429 OBP, 58 H, 9 2B, 7 HR, and 44RBI.

Jones said he is grateful to see his hard work pay off and gives credit to his support team for pushing him.

“I really can’t do without the good Lord, you know, that’s my first thing,” Jones said. “And, you know, I got so much support behind me, I mean, my dad, he’s pushed me all these years, and I think this is just what was expected. Like, this is my goal is what I want to do. I’ve worked out so hard up until my point and I’m just glad I got all these blessings and everything’s falling into place for me.”

The work isn’t done yet for Jones as he’s anticipating an even stronger sophomore year.

He said personal accolades are nice but he wants to help bring a national championship to Niceville.

“I want to be a leader to these guys,” Jones said. “We had some great sophomores last year we all got to look up to and kind of follow what they did. They left their mark. I want to leave mine. And there’s not one thing, my only goal next year is to get to Grand Junction, that’s it, that’s the only goal I have in mind. And whatever I got to do and however I got to lead and whatever teammate I got to be to these guys to get there, that’s what I’m going to have to do.”

In high school, Jones led Holmes County to a Class 1A State Championship in his senior year and was named the 2022 Class 1A Player of the Year.