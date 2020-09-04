Freeport’s young football team getting ready for season opener

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport football team squeezed in a final practice Thursday before their home opener against Holmes County on Friday night.

Bulldogs head coach Shaun Arntz is working with a young squad this year as they only have three starters coming back.

“Not only are we young, but we’re not very deep, we have seven guys going both ways, so there’s a lot stacked against us, but we’re just grateful to play,” Arntz said. “We know what we can control and that’s being in the best shape we can, hydrated as best we can, and being as mentally locked in as we can.”

However, that doesn’t mean he’s taking it easy on them in practice.

“We keep the intensity up. We are where we are right now,” Arntz said. “I wouldn’t have been doing anyone any justice by just holding them out or not letting them go both ways in practice cause it would have taken away that heat acclimatization period, they needed that.”

The young team has new faces for more reasons that one. A few skill position players joining the team, including quarterback Ashton Nunes and reciever Cayson Schjott, came over from South Walton.

The Bulldogs didn’t take too long to gel though and they’re ready for the season with one another.

“I’m most excited to play with my teammates I love these guys they all love me and we all love football,” Freeport football player Preston Abbott said.

“Our goal is to just come out and play as a team effort on every single game you know we just hope the scoreboard dictates how much effort we put in at practice and as a team,” Freeport football player Cayson Schjott said.

Freeport’s game with Holmes County kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Bulldogs stadium.