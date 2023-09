FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport sophomore wide receiver, Julius Miles set one school record and tied another with his performance against Cottondale on Friday.

Miles recorded 297 receiving yards (the highest single-game mark in program history) while notching four receiving touchdowns (tied for the most single-game Rec. TD in program history).

The 6’6 sophomore is a dual-sport athlete who averaged 13.4 Pts. and 6.6 Reb. for the Bulldog’s basketball team as a freshman.