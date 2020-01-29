Freeport’s Karson Florence signs to play baseball at Bishop State

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport baseball player Karson Florence signed his national letter of intent Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs pitcher will be joining the Bishop State baseball team in the fall.

In his high school career at Freeport, he started all three years on varsity and will start his senior year as well. He has a 2.31 ERA and 176 strikeouts. At the plate, he’s had 59 hits, 44 RBI and a .305 batting average.

He said he’s excited for his senior season with the Bulldogs and then to get rolling with the Bishop State team in the fall.

“Just being around all the guys and just being able to go on a play at a different level,” Florence said. “It’s gonna be crazy. It’s so exciting. It’s hard to put into words.”

Freeport head coach Shane Williams said he is so proud of Florence for accomplishing his goal.

“He’s really been a breath of fresh air cause he’s such an easy player to coach,” Williams said. “He listens, he wants to get better everyday so that’s been a very neat experience to have a player like him.”

Williams also said Florence is a great player for the rest of the team to look up to.

“You know these younger kids see a player like him and they want to be like him and it’s an easy sell for them,” Williams said.