FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport senior guard Caden (KK) Henderson signed to play basketball for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson was a three-year varsity starter and scored 697 points in his high school career.

In his senior season, he averaged 10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.4 APG and 2.2 SPG.

Henderson was also a standout athlete on the Freeport football and baseball team.