FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Freeport senior defensive end, Uriah Frith signed to play football at Davenport University on Wednesday afternoon.

Frith played both tight end and defensive end for the Bulldogs, he finished her senior year with a receiving touchdown, 92 tackles and a team leading 19 tackles for loss.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Frith said. “It’s almost, I can’t even find the words to explain it. It’s amazing. Definitely a different feeling that not too many people have the chance to experience. I’m grateful.”

Frith said leaving Freeport will be bittersweet, but he’s excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.