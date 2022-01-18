Freeport’s Elijah Joseph showing off behind the arc this season

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport junior Elijah Joseph has been an offensive weapon for the basketball team this season.

On Tuesday morning, Joseph was third in the entire state for three pointers made with 71 total this season.

“Truly amazing. I’m so blessed to be up there on that category, I just hope to keep on reaching and get to that No. 1 spot too,” Joseph said. “Hopefully I just get my shot back and keep on shooting and shooting. My stepdad always preaches to me, you know, whenever my shot’s not fine just to keep shooting, because that’s what shooters do.”

Joseph could be getting that No. 1 spot soon. On Tuesday evening, Freeport played Vernon and the junior had 26 points and five threes in the matchup.

“It’s just natural to me when I get that ball I see the defender two feet behind me, I’m just letting it fly,” Joseph said.

Joseph hasn’t even been in Freeport that long as he moved to the area last January.

Bulldogs head boys basketball coach David Felix was ecstatic to add him to the roster.

“The first time I saw him at practice, I said oh, thank you, when he transferred in. We knew he was going to be a special shooter and he makes it easy. And he’s learning, he hasn’t played a lot of basketball prior to here. It’s been a real joy, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of what he’s got yet,” Felix said.

Even though Joseph is very comfortable behind the arc, he said he couldn’t do it without the support of his teammates.

“Whenever I’m in the gym, they tell me to keep shooting, like that’s all they tell me to do, to keep my head up, keep shooting because I often get discouraged when I’m not making my shots and all that, in halftime, outside of school, hey EJ get in the gym keep shooting, keep shooting it will come and those times come,” Joseph said.

When it comes to his shooting, Joseph said a lot of practice does help, but in the game, he leans on his faith to help him make the shot.

“Whenever I’m on the court, everything I do I glorify God. Whenever I’m shooting my threes, I’m always thinking about him and just trying to glorify him in all that I do,” Joseph said.