FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport’s Brandon Siples signed to play football at Warner University on Monday night.

The 5’8″, 185 lb. running back rushed for 2,846 yards and 31 touchdowns for an average of 8.1 yards per game in 18 games at Freeport.

He also accounted for over 201 all-purpose yards per game and had 44 total touchdowns in those 18 games.

He chose Warner over around a dozen other NAIA and Division III schools, including a JUCO in California.