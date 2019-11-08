Freeport softball player Tori Watts signs to Enterprise State

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport softball player Tori Watts signed to play at Enterprise State College next year.

Freeport head coach Katie Jones said Watts is a hard worker and she has the stats to back it up.

Watts was the offensive player of the year both her freshman and junior seasons. She was also named to the First-Team All-Area last year.

Watts still has a whole season left to make her mark on Freeport before she becomes a Boll Weevil.

“I was super excited when this opportunity came up. It was kinda a relief not to worry about the next step. But I’m just gonna enjoy the season and do my best and then go off to school,” Watts said.

Watts will be one of seven freshman coming in to Enterprise State next year. She plans to study business while she plays on the team.