FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport softball team advanced to the 1A District 2 championship game with a 13-4 win over Vernon on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 12-8 on the season and will face the top seeded Holmes County tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. in Freeport.

With the loss, Vernon falls to 12-10 on the season.