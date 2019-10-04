Freeport makes school history with 6-0 record

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Freeport Bulldogs are 6-0 for the first time in school history.

This year players said the group has bought into what head coach Shaun Arntz has been preaching for three years.

“He’s been the same every year, good coach, very good coach but the team wasn’t all together during those years,” said senior Bryan Deanda.

Bulldogs said this year everyone wants to do their best for their teammates and coach.

“Everybody wants to come together and like you just feel like you have to play better to do better for the team,” said senior Blake Shelley.

Coach Arntz said this team’s work ethic is what has made them succeed.

“They treat themselves with a ton of humility during the week and they’re hungry every day that we show up for practice and it shows on Friday nights,” said Arntz.

This Friday night the Bulldogs will host the Baker Gators, the 2nd ranked 1A team in the state.

“They’re like one of the top teams you can compare yourself to so like we’ll see where we’re really at because like yes we’re 6-0 but a lot of people doubt us,” said senior Keane Neal.

The Gators are also undefeated so a win for Freeport would further boost their momentum headed into playoffs.