FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Freeport senior linebacker Tracker Thomaston is first in his class and second in all classifications for tackles in Florida, averaging 16.4 per game.

“Like his nickname, ‘Track’ is a perfect name for a linebacker,” Freeport defensive coordinator Owen Cole said. “He’s tracking down the ball every time.”

Through eight games, Thomaston has recorded 131 tackles, 76 solo, and 11 for a loss. As well as an interception and one forced fumble.

“And then just to sit there and think all the work that I put in, I finally got what I wanted,” Thomaston said. “I have 131 tackles that’s 131 touchdowns I stopped. That’s the way I think of it.”

He grew up watching his older brother play football and has been dedicated ever since.

“I watched his film when I was like five years old, and I’m just sitting there like, dang, I want to be that one day,” Thomaston said. “Here I am just leading the state.”

In his junior season, Thomaston ranked fourth for tackles in the state, with 167.

“He’s just an unbelievable, selfless player, always worried about the team first,” Cole said. “What can he do to make the team better? And it really shows on the field with this play. He’s always in the right place at the right time. Never gives up. Has an extremely high motor, which is the reason he has so many tackles because he never gives up on a play and he’s always flying for the ball.”

His biggest goal is to play football in college.

“It was my dream since I was five years old,” Thomaston said. “Just just I dream it every night. Just sitting there signing the papers with my parents right next to me is that I got my first offer this year and just telling my dad and seeing a smile and my parents smile.”

Despite his success, Thomaston has only received one collegiate offer.

Thomaston is hoping his team can make a run in the playoffs. If they make it deep enough, earn 200 tackles to end his senior year.

Tracker and the Bulldogs face the Graceville Tigers Friday, October 28.