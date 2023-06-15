FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The third annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7v7 football tournament hosted by Freeport returned to the Panhandle on Thursday.

Five teams competed this year, with Arnold, South Walton, Niceville, West Florida and Port St. Joe. With the Tiger Sharks being the only 1A school.

“Our guys are going both ways.” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said. “So it really reminds them of the conditioning that we do during the season and how important it is.”

The tournament gives some of the teams to play opponents they will face in the fall.

“Wonderful to showcase what we know and what we can do and just have some of these teams scared out there ready for us in the fall,” South Walton wide receiver Jaden Robinson said.

On top of football, the focus for the tournament is to tie in the FCA and faith.

“Football’s great, but it’s not the end game,” Freeport head football coach Shaun Arntz said. “There’s so much we can learn from football, but there are so many other things we can learn along the way too.”

Each year, there is a different theme for the FCA to give the players something to reflect on.

“This year’s messages are greater,” FCA Walton and Okaloosa County Area Director Michelle Carmical said. “He must increase, but we must decrease so it’s really making it all about him. Making sure that we play well, but we’re playing well for a purpose.”

The West Florida Jaguars won this year’s tournament and the smallest school, Port St. Joe finished second.

Some of the smaller local schools will compete in the same tournament with Niceville as the host on June, 28.