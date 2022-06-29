FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) – High school football teams from the Panhandle hit the field Wednesday to participate in some friendly competition with the Freeport FCA 7on7 tournament.

The FCA focuses on more than just the game of football, they find ways to enhance the environment for the players.

“So the Fellowship of Christian athletes actually works through the four C’s,” FCA Director Michelle Carmical said. “And so it’s to and through the coach, on the campuses, and it’s in the communities and it’s with camps. So, as you can see to and through the coach, we’re here to serve the coaches and we’re here to make that difference for the coaches and bringing up those athletes to a level of strong faith and family and fun with football”

Throughout the day, players listened to guest speakers and played scrimmage games. After lunch, the players kicked up the competition with a single-elimination tournament.

Freeport head football coach, Shaun Arntz says the players get a lot out of these summertime tournaments.

“You still get to coach the kids up, there’s still a score that’s kept, there’s still a standard that is held,” Arntz said. Your quarterback and receivers obviously get to work on their timing, but it’s great work for the defense too. But, you know the coaches, the big thing I think we take from it is we still get to hold that standard, show our kids exactly what we expect from them when it comes to competing, the way you know the sportsmanship is, and just the way they execute their plays and stuff.”

The FCA accomplished its mission of sharing faith and fun while on the football field.