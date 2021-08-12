Freeport football team ready for challenging 2021 schedule

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport Bulldogs are ready for the 2021 season as they have a good group of starters returning and some new faces on the roster as well.

“We’re gonna fight, no matter how hard you hit us, we’re gonna hit you right back,” Freeport slot receiver Cole McCormick said.

Some of the talent returning to the team this season are McCormick, KK Henderson, Tracker Thomaston and quarterback Ashton Nunes.

Even with some strong skilled players, head coach Shaun Arntz still thinks they are a level team this season.

“I’d say that we’re a pretty even group across the board. Hopefully that plays to our advantage that we don’t have any weaknesses, we don’t have any strengths that we are so strong that somebody can take them away from us. We’re kind of unpredictable week to week,” Arntz said.

The weather has also been an unpredictable factor for the squad, forcing them to focus on conditioning rather a traditional fall practice.

However, the players see the value in it.

“Since we are a smaller team, we’re gonna need this conditioning later on. Everyone puts in the hard work, we’re all pretty well together and close, a 1A school so we’re close. It will help us later on in the playoffs,” Thomaston said.

The playoffs are something that is on the team’s mind this year since last season they won their first postseason game in eight years.

The schedule the Bulldogs have this year is tough, but will ultimately help them in the long run.

“If we make it through those 10 games and have a good record, then we’ll be battle tested for the playoffs. This schedule is gonna be really hard, we’ve got good teams with good players and good coaches all the way around on it. We know we have our work cut out every week this season,” Arntz said.

However, the Bulldogs have a not-so-secret weapon for this year and it’s not a specific player or position group.

“Our biggest strength is our brotherhood. We’re gonna take up for you no matter what, on the field or off the field, no matter what. We’re gonna put a shirt on the back of you if you need one or if anything, we’re all just family so,” McCormick said.

The Bulldogs host Walton in a kick-off classic on August 20 and play their first regular season game against Bozeman at home on August 27.