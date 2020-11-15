Freeport football set for rematch with Baker after first playoff win since 2012

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Freeport Bulldogs beat Holmes County on Friday night 44-22. It was the team’s first playoff win since 2012.

Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz said he is happy for his seniors and that they deserved the win.

There are also many young players on the team’s roster, with several sophomores starting for the team. Arntz said he hopes the win sets a president showing his younger players that they should expect to play in mid or late November.

The win is not only big for the Bulldogs but also the whole school and its fans.

“It’s great you know, like I say with having such a young team, so many 10th graders on our team, to get those families to get the community members involved and behind those guys, you know that you have two more full seasons with them so we definitely anticipate that,” Arntz said.

The Bulldogs advance to play Baker in the semifinals. This game will be a rematch of a regular-season game, Freeport fell to the Gators 34-8 last month.

“No doubt about it they were definitely the toughest team that we’ve faced this season and they’ve obviously gotten better since then,” Arntz said.

Arntz said they will look back at both the first matchup against Baker and the Gators’ recent games against Jay and Port St. Joe.

“Seeing more or less what they did well against us, not necessarily what we did poorly because we’re a little different than what we were then and so are they,” he said.

Baker is a perfect 11-0 on the year and won the Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida League Championship.

“We definitely have the odds stacked against us with this, but you know I know our guys are going to come in and fight and hungry on Monday,” Arntz said.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. in Baker on Friday.