FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Student-athletes in Walton County used some of their free time during the holiday break to help feed families in need.

On Wednesday, 10 Freeport High School football players and a team manager unloaded and organized 40,000 pounds of food that will feed more than 300 families in need.

They did so at Black Creek United Methodist Church and the food was purchased through the money from the CARES Act that the Walton County Board of Commissioners approved earlier this year.