Freeport football players focusing on what they can control

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Freeport High School football team is adjusting to the requirements put into place by the Walton County School District as it continues summer workouts.

“When you build a practice schedule, you don’t build in five to ten minutes of sanitizing and cleaning and them getting their own water bottles and their own bags around,” Freeport football head coach Shaun Arntz said.

The team is currently allowed to practice in a larger group outside under phase two of the school district’s guidelines, but the head coach is keeping his team in groups of 10 or less including a coach.

“We go ahead and split everyone up, make sure that we’re sanitizing, cleaning and wiping things down and keep our social distance all the time,” Arntz said.

Arntz said he isn’t focusing on the unknown of the pandemic and how it’s effecting workouts. He is just happy players can workout together and work toward getting better at the sport.

“I want to give them a place where they can feel like they’re being productive, a place where they feel comfortable and a place where they feel like they can be themselves,” Arntz said.

The Bulldogs were ready for group conditioning because they held each other accountable to workout at home when they couldn’t meet in person.

“We’d text each other, ask each other questions… make sure we’re okay, make sure we’re doing work on the side,” player Trey Hankley said.

Arntz encouraged his players to get some type of workout in no matter if they had equipment at home or not.

There are some new faces on this year’s team. However, team leaders said they can already trust both transfers who are joining the Bulldogs and brand new team members.

“It baffles me, like they’re running outside not getting tired they’re just keeping up with everything their football IQ is just through the roof,” Hankley said.

Although the season is uncertain, the bulldogs are confident their determination will pay off whenever there is a season.

“That’s what’s gonna bring us together, work, because you put in hard work come on game night you’re gonna play hard… all throughout the fourth quarter,” player Devon Cosson said.

As of now the FHSAA has not made any official changes to season start dates.

“We have our equipment, we have our jerseys, we have our kids, when they tell us we can start full go we will, until then we’ll just keep staying in shape,” Arntz.

The first day of fall practice is set for July 27.