Freeport football player Cayson Schjott signs to Troy as preferred walk-on

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport football player Cayson Schjott signed to Troy University as a preferred walk-on on Thursday.

Schjott is only the eighth Freeport football player to sign to play Division I football and only the third to come straight from high school to do so.

He’s a two-year letterman for the Bulldogs after transferring from South Walton. He led the state in receptions at the 1A level in his senior season and helped lead the team to the school’s first playoff victory this past season.

“You know, I’ve worked a long time, really hard to get here, and I just can’t be more thankful for my family and teammates and really my coaches both at South Walton and Freeport, so I’m just really happy and I hope it inspires all the underclassmen that they just keep working hard, stay on the good path, and listen to the coaches, and give their all every time and they can do big things too,” Schjott said.

Schjott said he’s just happy for the opportunity to play with the Trojans, whether he’s a preferred walk-on or not.

“I’ve always had to work, I’ve always been undersized, your not fast, your not strong enough, so I’ve always had to work. But I’ve always been the hardest working person growing up and a good leader. I don’t really mind being a walk on or having the underdog mentality. That’s fine with me. I’m just gonna keep working hard and take it one step at a time and give it my all and hopefully it will work out fine,” Schjott said.

Schjott will get started with the team this summer.