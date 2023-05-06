FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team is working on conditioning to make sure they are ready for the fall during spring practice.

Freeport started off last season on a three game win streak, but hit some lows going on a four game losing streak. The Bulldogs finished last season with a record of 4-7 with a first round playoff exit.

One of the biggest issues for Freeport is numbers, facing the troubles any 1A school deals with.

“We have five guys out here that have never played football,” Freeport head football coach Shaun Arntz said. “I believe we have 37 coming up from the eighth grade. So our program is really heading in the right direction in numbers.”

The Bulldogs are having to replace key players on both sides of the ball. On the defense, Tracker Thomaston who notched over 400 total tackles in his three seasons and led his classification in tackles at on point during his senior year.

“Replacing those two is going to be a very tall task force,” Arntz said. “We have 37 guys out right now. It’s a really good number for us in the spring. So we’re excited about that, and everyone’s working hard and we’re confident we’re going to be able to replace those guys.”

Another key senior that won’t be there in the fall is quarterback Ashton Nunes, a three year starter for the bulldogs who passed for 467 yards with 69 touchdowns.

Now four players are fighting to be the next quarterback for the Bulldogs.

“We’re going to just take it one day at a time with those guys, try to split up the reps as equal as possible and give everybody a fair and balanced shot,” Arntz said.

Freeport will play in a spring jamboree at Graceville with the Tigers and Franklin County on Wednesday, May 24.