PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport baseball team routed North Bay Haven 11-1 in five innings at the Publix Sports Park on Monday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 and will visit L.E.A.D Academy on Tuesday, March 14.

The Buccaneers fell to 2-5 and will visit Walton on Tuesday, March 14.