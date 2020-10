FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport canceled their football game with Cottondale set for Friday night.

The Bulldogs said they had to cancel due to COVID-19 related issues.

Unfortunately we will have to cancel our game at Cottondale this Friday due to COVID related issues. This is a disappointing time for our players, but a time that we can all learn from. #TREAD — Freeport Bulldogs Football (@FreeportHSAth) October 22, 2020

This is the second SSAC playoff game canceled on Thursday as Blountstown had to cancel their game with Jefferson County.

Freeport’s next game is on Oct. 30 against South Walton.