Freeport cancels another football game

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport football team canceled their game set for Friday against South Walton due to COVID-19 issues.

The Bulldogs has to cancel their game with Cottondale this past Friday as well.

Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz posted on social media that at this time none of their players are COVID positive, but several are out as a result of COVID-related contact tracing and others are out due to injury.

The circumstances left them with a shortage of players and forced them to cancel their game this week as well.