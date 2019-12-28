Freeport basketball hosts 25th Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Freeport boys and girls basketball teams are hosting the 25th Annual Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout.

The tournament brought 28 teams to Walton County.

“It’s just a really fun opportunity to play in, the teams are amazing to watch,” senior Haley Lenoir said.

Bracket play for boys teams began on Friday. Girls teams participated in a play in day on Friday, and an eight team bracket tournament will begin on Saturday.

“Mike Davis started it with the boys team and wanted to make it local where the small schools could get a chance to play and it’s grown over the years to what it is now,” Freeport girls basketball head coach Michael Myrick said.

Games will be held at Freeport High School and Freeport Middle School. Teams from all across the country are participating.

“It’s different it’s a whole different ball game than what we play here in Florida the way they play,” senior Adelle Strickland said.

Tournament championships will be held on New Years Eve.