MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola head women’s basketball coach, Greg Franklin announced today that he has been let go from his position.

Franklin was the head coach with the Indians for eleven years, leaving with a 258-74 record.

The Lady Indians finished this season with a record of 11-14, making it to the state tournament, but knocked out by Northwest Florida State in the first round.

Back in 2015 Franklin led the Lady Indians to the college’s first national championship in basketball, won three state titles, and two Panhandle Conference Championships.