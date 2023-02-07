EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County’s Owen Poloronis broke 1,000 career points during the Seahawk’s final game of the regular season against North Florida Christian on Saturday.

The one seed Franklin County was awarded a bye in the first round of district tournament play for Class 1A District 4.

Poloronis will be able to add to his record on Wednesday, February 8 when the Seahawks play Aucilla Christian.

The goals for Poloronis only get bigger as he’s looking to bring a state title home to Eastpoint.