Franklin County’s new head football coach Dirk Strunk ready to get to work

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County High School has a new head football coach. Dirk Strunk will be leading the program this season.

Strunk, who is orginally from Niceville, actually was hired back in the beginning of March, right before the coronvirus pandemic hit.

He’s coached for 19 years at the high school level. Strunk comes to Franklin County from Nelson County High School in Kentucky, but he’s also coached at Priceville High School, Lawrence COunty, New Brockton, Alabama Christian and Maplesville , all of those schools in Alabama.

He’s taken six of his teams to the playoffs and was selected to coach in the 2003 Alabama North-South All-Star Game.

He also won the Capital City Conference Coach of the Year award in 2004 and Chilton County Coach of the Year in 2001.

He’s also coached players that have moved on to the NFL, one of them being Trey Flowers who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Franklin County had to cancel the final two games of their football season last year due to safety. Strunk says he’s starting the program on a clean slate.

“The biggest is were kinda doing a whole overhaul. We’re starting from, building a brand new foundation,” Strunk said. “We want these kids to understand we care about them, we want them to be successful, we want to help them be successful. In that case, I’ve always found that if kids feel that you care about them they are willing to work hard and go the extra mile for you.”

Strunk said he first got into coaching to not only be a mentor on the football field, but help his players navigate the game of life as well.

“20 years from now I want these kids coming back going ‘hey, I’m where I’m at because of what I learned when I played for you.’ If that’s the case, that’s what makes this job so gratifying. It’s not the wins as much as the kids coming back and letting you know that things that you taught on the football field has helped me in life,” Strunk said.

The Seahawks will be allowed to started conditioning on June 8th.