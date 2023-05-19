EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County senior right-handed pitcher, Dane Mallon signed to John Melvin University on Wednesday afternoon.

Mallon led the Seahawks to a 16-11 overall record and the Class 1A Region Semifinals this season.

In his season Mallon had a .416 batting average, 32 hits, 25 RBI, and one HR.

He was the Seahawk’s ace, finishing the season with a 7-1 record on the mound and 90 strikeouts.

On February 24, Mallon pitched a perfect game against Blountstown, one of only two perfect games thrown in Florida high school baseball this season.

John Melvin University is an NAIA Christian program in Crowley, Louisiana.