PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County rising freshman, Sadiq Jones has been dominating in multiple varsity sports before his freshman year.

As an eighth grader, Jones was a starter on the basketball team and baseball team at Franklin County High School.

“The varsity level was different, but it was a whole bunch of fun,” Jones said.

During his first season with the basketball team, the Seahawks finished 20-8 and made a trip back to the final four for the first time in four years.

“When I first got up there I was nervous and but in the middle of the season, I started feeling comfortable,” Jones said.

With four years left in his high school career, jones said he is confident they will return to Lakeland.

“When I first got up there I had the jitters, so now if I go back, which I probably will,” Jones said. I will be more comfortable and not play so stiff.”

During the summer, Jones plays on a travel ball team, with the 14-U Sandlot team. At the Ripken Select Tournament, Jones won the 14-U home run derby with ten homeruns in sixty seconds.

“I was super excited once I hit the first one or two,” Jones said. “I just started getting in the grove and they just kept coming.”

With plenty of time left in his career, Jones said he’s excited for what the future holds.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance, and I’m really looking forward to high school,” Jones said.