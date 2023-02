BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The three-seed Franklin County boys basketball team pulled off a road win over two-seed Blountstown 47-43 in the Class 1A Region 2 Semifinal.

The Seahawks improved to 19-7 and will host Cottondale in the Class 1A Region 2 Final.

The Tigers close out their season with a record of 20-8.