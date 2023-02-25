APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County boys basketball team is headed back to Lakeland after four years, hoping to bring home the program’s first state title.

“Not coming home after our first game down there,” Franklin County senior forward Ta’shawn Jones said.

Now at 20-7, but it wasn’t until halfway through the season head coach Ray Bailey realized where his team was headed.

“Midway through the season, our young guys started stepping up and we talked with the other coaches and said, we feel like this team can be real special,” Bailey said.

The Seahawks are just two wins away from hanging the first banner in the gym.

“If that happened, I wouldn’t even know,” Franklin County senior guard Owen Poloronis said. “I don’t even know how to express the happiness I’d feel about that. I mean, that would really be a dream come true.”

Coach Bailey has experienced the pressure of state as a player and a coach, but never as a head coach. The Seahawks are confident in their game plan.

“You can’t control if a shot goes in,” Poloronis said. “You can’t control if you turn the ball over, but you can control how hard you play, talking on defense, your effort, your energy. We’re just going to go out there and do the controllables and hope things go our way.”

The sixth man Seahawk fanbase has been there along the way, cheering them on each and every game.

“It’s been awesome,” Poloronis said. “Just when you hit a shot here, everybody in the gym goes crazy like that. It makes you want to go get a stop on defense, makes you want to really give it your all.”

The four seed Seahawks will play one seed Williston on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. est. in Lakeland.