Franklin County gives more details on canceled football season

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB)– On Tuesday Franklin County administration announced the remainder of the football team’s season is canceled.

Now former head coach Josh Palmer said he had no part in the decision.

“No warning. It was a normal Tuesday. Kinda went through my day, you know, teaching. Got a text at about 2:20 said, ‘Hey, can you meet in the conference room in 10 minutes.’ That was from the principal. I said. ‘yeah sure.’ Iimmediately mind started wondering what could this be about,” said Palmer.

It was at that meeting Palmer learned the season was over and he was relieved of his coaching duties.

Principal Michael Sneed said he met with the district office and administrative team but it was ultimately his decision.

“We just felt like it was time to cancel the season for me it’s student safety and I felt like it wasn’t in the best interest of our students to continue competing because we just didn’t have enough athletes,” said Sneed.

According to Franklin County Superintendent Traci Moses, parents have been concern about safety throughout the season.

“A lot of our players are multiple sport players so that potential if they are injured in post season play after the season is over would prevent them from playing in additional sports, ” said Moses.

Palmer said there was only one player seriously injured in the team’s last game against Weahitchka.

“That kid would have been back after this one against Liberty everything else was cramps bumps and bruises,” said Palmer.

Principal Sneed said not many athletes were upset by the decision as they are looking ahead to spring sports.

“For the most part kids were ready to end the football season,” said Sneed.

Palmer said he met with a handful of players on Tuesday afternoon and they were unhappy with the news.

“It was bad I mean there was kids crying, getting upset I mean what do you do,” said Palmer.

The SSAC has not made a final decision on what will happen with the two remaining games left of the Seahawks’ schedule.

Principal Sneed said the school will focus on sports such as basketball for now, and will address the football coaching vacancy in the future.