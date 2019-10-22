Franklin County football season cancelled due to safety

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County High School has decided to cancel the rest of the Seahawks football season.

There were only two SSAC playoff games remaining for the Seahawks, one with Liberty County and one with Holmes County.

Head Coach Josh Palmer spoke with News 13 Tuesday afternoon and said he was told by Principal Michael Sneed that there was not enough players to continue the season. Palmer said he had 25 on the roster last week.

Franklin County schools Superintendent Traci Moses said they made the decision to cancel the rest of the season due to the fact there has been multiple injuries this season. She said with players out, the coaching staff was playing younger athletes in games.

“Student safety is a top priority of the Franklin County School District. FCHS School Adminstration met with the head football coach today and determined that in the interest of the safety for our student athletes, our school will not participate in the remainder of the post season conference games,” Moses wrote.

Palmer also said he was relieved of his duties as head football coach indefinitely. Superintendent Moses said that was not true.

Palmer said he was unsure how this would affect the SSAC playoff games remaining. He said there was no contract signed with the teams and the SSAC.