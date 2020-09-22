Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Franklin County football players quarantining, games canceled for two weeks

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County Seahawks have canceled two of their football games due to players having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Franklin County Seahawks, Florida Facebook page posted an update from the head coach on the situation.

“We have several players on both sides of the ball who have been placed on quarantine. Due to the small size of our school and team, it would be impossible for us to play competitively at this time. Our plan is to reschedule this Friday’s game and next week’s game in the hopes that our team is back on the field,” Seahawks Head Coach Dirk Strunk wrote in a Facebook post.

The Seahawks canceled their game against Sneads this Friday and their game against Liberty County on Oct. 2.

This is the second game Sneads has had canceled in the past two weeks because of COVID-19 exposure on the opponent’s side.

Liberty County had to cancel their game with Blountstown last week due to COVID-19 exposure and it’s unknown if they will play their game against Maclay on Friday.

Sneads head football coach Bill Thomas said they are working hard to reschedule their game with the Seahawks and are looking at Oct. 12 for a Monday night game.

