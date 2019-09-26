Franklin County football players buying into process

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County football team has had a tough start to the season, but the Seahawks are looking to turn around their rough patch.

The Seahawks are currently 1-3. They haven’t won a game since week one when they took on Bell.

It may be because they haven’t had time to gel as a team yet. Head Coach Josh Palmer is in his first year with the program and he only took over the team this summer.

Palmer said this team is definitely buying into the process more now than at the start.

“We cleaned up some of the mess that was left over when I took over and we’re rolling with it,” Palmer said. “We lost some kids due to some transfers mid-season and everything and everybody still getting used to the way things are being done now. A lot of adversity but we’re overcoming it.”

The Seahawks get ready to take on Liberty County this Friday at 7 p.m.