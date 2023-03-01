LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County boys basketball team fell 54-37 to top-ranked Williston in the Class 1A State Semifinal in Lakeland Wednesday night.
The Seahawks finished their historic season at 20-8 overall.
by: Sam Granville
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Granville
Posted:
Updated:
LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County boys basketball team fell 54-37 to top-ranked Williston in the Class 1A State Semifinal in Lakeland Wednesday night.
The Seahawks finished their historic season at 20-8 overall.