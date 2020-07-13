Frank Brown Park makes several improvements to facilities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Frank Brown Park has worked with the City of Panama City Beach to make several improvements to multiple facilities.

There are now four brand new batting cages, which makes for a total of eight on-site. There are 10 new LED scoreboards on the field and new LED lights on fields.

Batting boxes were upgraded and drainage problems were also fixed.

Umpires have also been given a hangout of their own called the Blue Lounge. Each official has their own locker and there is an area for the umpires to eat.

Although the improvements have been complete since May, not many teams have been able to take advantage due to the pandemic.

“Right now we have summer camps going, but what we haven’t had is a lot of tournament action so we’re excited to get the tournaments back,” said City of Panama City Beach Director of Parks and Recreation Jim Ponek.

Softball teams will be among the first to see the upgrades. USFA will hold its second World Series of the month at both Frank Brown and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex beginning Tuesday.

“We’re excited to get back with softball out here at the facility because that’s our job as park and recreation, we want to see the kids going,” Ponek said.

There are several reminders posted in various locations encouraging everyone to social distance while players and fans are at the park. The staff has also put barriers behind dugouts and home plates to eliminate crowds forming.

Staff is also constantly disinfecting restrooms and surfaces in addition to multiple hand sanitizer stations around the park.

There are also several opportunities for locals to enjoy the park regularly. There is a bike trail that begins at the park and dog parks. However, Ponek said people are also invited out to use athletic facilities.

“We’re open for lap swim at the aquatic center Monday through Sunday and we have swim lessons going on we have a few summer camps, you can rent the fields for practices when the tournament isn’t happening,” Ponek said.

A youth soccer organization will also get underway soon. In addition, an adult softball league is set to begin in September. To sign up for those leagues, go to the park’s website.

The park is also hiring right now because more maintenance workers are needed. To apply for a position go to pcbgov.com.