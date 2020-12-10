Four South Walton athletes sign to next level

SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WMBB)– Four South Walton Seahawks put pen to paper on Wednesday and signed letters of intent to play their sport at the collegiate level.

“Every year that we have these signing it is a big accomplishment you know seven percent of high school athletes get the opportunity to play at the next level,” South Walton Athletic Director Phil Tisa said.

South Walton’s track and field standout, Patasha Bryan, is ranked first in the nation right now for the heptathlon. Next year she will run at the DI level for Liberty University.

“Means everything to me, because my hard work is finally paying off and I’m excited for my future at Liberty,” Bryan said.

South Walton volleyball player, Hannah Haerer, is also headed to a DI program. She will play for Southern Louisiana.

“I’m so grateful for coach Meagan and Coach Scott because they’re the reason I get to play DI because they turned me into an athlete instead of just skin and bones,” Haerer said.

Two of the school’s golfers, Kyler Long and Hunter Corbin, will continue to play together at Jefferson State Community College.

“The coach reached out to me and it’s actually really perfect for me, because it’s close to home and I like Alabama a lot and it’s a good fit for me,” Long said.

“I lost my dad at the beginning of this year, so it’s just really good to get this done, it means a lot,” Corbin said.

The school anticipates they will have another signing similar to Wednesday’s in 2021.

“This is just for our early signing period, I expect more in the spring, it’s a great accomplishment for those kids,” Tisa said.