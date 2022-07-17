FARGO, N.D. (WMBB) — Three Mosley wrestlers and one North Bay Haven wrestler are competing this week at the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16-U National Championship at the Fargo Dome in North Dakota.

Mosley junior Valarie Solorio is looking to take first place for the second year in a row. This is Solorio’s first competition after breaking her hand in two places earlier in the summer.

Rising senior, Henlee Hayes is looking to follow in Solorio’s footsteps. In her junior year, she won the FHSAA State Championship. More recently, she placed second at a national tournament in Las Vegas this summer.

Derrick Williams has been dominant for Mosley in his last three seasons. He is proud to represent the Dolphins at such a high level.

“It makes me feel good to show that we’re actually meant for wrestling somewhat, not just swimming and baseball and volleyball,” Willams said. “We’re actually good in other sports. It makes me feel good to actually show that we are something in wrestling, not just a scrub team around the Panhandle.”

North Bay Haven’s Bear Siegal had some added pressure going into the tournament as he was the youngest wrestler. Siegal is only 14 years old competing in the 16-U category, which means he will wrestle kids two to three years older.

Each wrestler is guaranteed two matches. The competition began today and will conclude on July 22.