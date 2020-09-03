Four Panhandle volleyball players named to 2020 Under Armour All-America Watch List

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Panhandle volleyball players were named to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Watch List.

The four athletes from the area named to it were Mosley’s Jalei Jomalon and Ragan Kinard, Blountstown’s Cydnee Eubanks and Sneads Kiara Garrett.

There were a total of 1,324 seniors named to the list from all over the United States and only 63 were from Florida.

All four student-athletes have been big members of their high school squads.

In three years at Mosley, Jomalon has a total of 1,674 assists, 146 aces, 490 digs and 168 kills, according to MaxPreps.

For Kinard, over her high school career, she has a total of 54 aces, 149 blocks, and 723 kills.

According to MaxPreps, Eubanks has a total 901 digs, 140 aces, and 1,110 serve receptions while playing for the Tigers.

At Sneads, Garrett has a total of 579 digs, 79 aces and 585 kills.