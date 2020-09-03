[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Four Panhandle volleyball players named to 2020 Under Armour All-America Watch List

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Panhandle volleyball players were named to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Watch List.

The four athletes from the area named to it were Mosley’s Jalei Jomalon and Ragan Kinard, Blountstown’s Cydnee Eubanks and Sneads Kiara Garrett.

There were a total of 1,324 seniors named to the list from all over the United States and only 63 were from Florida.

All four student-athletes have been big members of their high school squads.

In three years at Mosley, Jomalon has a total of 1,674 assists, 146 aces, 490 digs and 168 kills, according to MaxPreps.

For Kinard, over her high school career, she has a total of 54 aces, 149 blocks, and 723 kills.

According to MaxPreps, Eubanks has a total 901 digs, 140 aces, and 1,110 serve receptions while playing for the Tigers.

At Sneads, Garrett has a total of 579 digs, 79 aces and 585 kills.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the