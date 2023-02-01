PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four North Bay Haven athletes signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Charleen Elizondo singed to play at South Alabama, a D1 program in Mobile for track and field.

Sydney Fraizer became the first NBH athlete to sign a tennis scholarship, he is going to Huntingdon College.

Bayleigh Pitts signed a soccer scholarship to play at the University of Mobile.

Bailey Stokes signed to play softball at Lauren B Wallace Community College.

North Bay Haven Athletic Director Dustin Rennspies said it was a great day to be a Buccaneer.

“It’s like a proud dad,” Rennspies said. “You get to see them. You see the hard work that they put in, academically, athletically, and you develop those relationships with them. And then to see it all culminate is it’s special. It’s a special feeling. And, you can see it on all the parent’s faces. A lot of them, they’re they’re extremely proud. And these four had the opportunity to continue that dream.”

Of the four Buccaneer athletes to sign, three still have their main sport to compete in the spring.