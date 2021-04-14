Four Mosley student-athletes sign to next level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley student-athletes signed to play sports at the next level on Wednesday afternoon.

The first signee was Cole Brusher, who is heading to Milligan University to join the swim team. In his time at Mosley, he was a junior national qualifier in the 100M butterfly.

“It’s a fun sport, I’m glad to keep on continuing it in college,” Brusher said. “I look forward to getting really fast. I want to be No. 1 that’s what I want to be.”

Triston Riner followed his teammate’s lead by signing to swim at Bethel University. He only began his swimming career two years ago, but made the medley relay for the state meet.

“Things just rocketed off from there,” Riner said. “I remember being in Lane 5 when I first started to being in Lane 1 now, being one of the faster people in the pool. It’s an amazing experience being able to go from the bottom to being at the top now as a senior.”

A baseball player, Noe Pena, put pen-to-paper as well, signing to play for Wayland Baptist University. Today was a big moment for him, as he is one step close to fulfilling his ultimate dream.

“My goal for the future is just get better day by day, one percent better,” Pena said. “Hopefully from college I want to play at the pro level, so I just got to work every day to make that happen. “

One volleyball player signed as well, as Jalei Jomalon, the all-time assist leader for Mosley signed to play for Bishop State. She had over 2,000 career assists, and was a four-year starter for the Dolphins.

“Today means a lot to me because I didn’t think I was going to be able to have this day,” Jomalon said. “I’m super proud of myself for doing this and super excited for what’s to come.”