LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley football players signed to the collegiate level on Thursday afternoon.

D1 – Isaac Paul, Kennesaw State University.

D2 – Ceejay Chima, Southeastern University.

D3 – Braden Roake, Huntingdon College. Cree Ross, Birmingham Southern.

Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said the four signees earned the right to represent the Orange and Green at the next level.

“There’s no greater feeling than being on the front row seat watching kids’ dreams come true right in front of them,” Whiddon said. “And again, it’s a credit to their hard work. Obviously, they’re really, really talented players. But they work really hard on the field, in the classroom, and then again, just really happy for these guys.

“I feel like we do a really good job of trying to run our program like I like a college football program because when they’re done playing with us here at Mosley football, I want to make sure these guys are prepared for the next level so that when they step foot on that practice field for the first time, they’re confident, they’re confident in their abilities, they feel confident in the work that they’ve done to get them to this point, and that they’ll have a successful four years at the university they attended.”